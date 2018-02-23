Trump’s Failure Of An Education Secretary Grades Her First Year In Office

As many predicted, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had a disastrous first-year at the helm of the U.S. Education Department. But that didn’t stop her from giving herself high marks when asked to assess her freshman year in office.
SEE ALSO: Senate Dems Plan To Derail DeVos Confirmation With 24-Hour Marathon Session
“I would say a solid B+ to an A-,” DeVos told Detroit News. She also admitted “there’s room for improvement.”
That’s an understatement.
DeVos, a billionaire friend of Trump, won a hotly contested confirmation battle for a position that she was unqualified to fill. She’s a fierce school choice proponent whose objective is to weaken public schools and diminish the federal government’s role in the education system.
Here are just a few of her unforgettable moments in 2017 as head of the Education Department:
Clueless about HBCUs
DeVos called Historically Black Colleges and Universities “pioneers of school choice.” What she clearly didn’t understand was that Jim Crow-era segregation laws banned Blacks and Whites from sitting in the same classrooms, effectively eliminating the choice factor.
School-to-prison pipeline
In December, DeVos held a meeting with educators to discuss revoking a 2014 Obama-era directive that called on school officials to end the disproportionate discipline of students of color. She’s apparently laying the groundwork to turn the school-to-prison pipeline on full blast.
Disregard For Black leaders
DeVos set a tone at the Education Department in which it’s apparently no big deal to disrespect historic Black figures. After misspelling the name of W.E.B. Du Bois, an NAACP co-founder, the department carelessly misspelled its apology, too.
Student loan debt
The Trump administration has taken steps to end an Obama-era federal student loan forgiveness policy for those who were defrauded by for-profit colleges. Under a DeVos plan, fraud victims would receive only partial relief.
Campus sex misconduct
In another step backwards from a progressive Obama-era policy, DeVos weakened guidelines to aggressively investigate sexual misconduct on school campuses.
Bears
DeVos told lawmakers that it would be a good idea to allow school officials to bring guns to school due to the threat from grizzly bears. What?!
SEE ALSO:
Watch: Whoopi Tried To School Mo’Nique On ‘The View’ This Morning
Never Scared! Oprah Claps Back At Trump’s ‘Insecure’ Diss With Dope Move
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 44
18. Team ObamaSource:Instagram 18 of 44
19. A Family AffairSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 22 of 44
23. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 23 of 44
24. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval OfficeSource:Instagram 26 of 44
27. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 27 of 44
28. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 33 of 44
34. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 34 of 44
35. Family SupportSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 36 of 44
37. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 40 of 44
41. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 41 of 44
42. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 42 of 44
43. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 44 of 44