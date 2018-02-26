“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Puts Hilarious Twist On Drake’s “God’s Plan” [VIDEO]

If you are a fan of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” then you are familiar with his co-host, Guillermo Rodriguez. He’s funny, outgoing and is apart of a lot of skits that are done on the show. Drake recently released his “God’s Plan” video where he donated nearly $100 million dollars of his video budget to people that needed it the most.
The rapper made people tear up and inspired some to follow in his footsteps to give away money. During a skit for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Rodriguez went to the 99 cent store and decided to give away dollars for customers to purchase one item.
In the video he gave each person money and even made it rain on one woman holding up an umbrella. At the end Rodriguez wrote a huge check for 99 dollars and it was hilarious. Watch the video and let us know what you think.
RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Holds Back Tears As He Holds Baby Billy During Show [VIDEO]
RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Undergoes Another Heart Surgery
RELATED: Drake “God’s Plan” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
