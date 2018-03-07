The Salvation Army Opens Its First Grocery Store In Baltimore

More business for the city and in the city of Baltimore is a GREAT thing. For the very first time, the Salvation Army has opened its very first grocery store.

“DMG Foods” is located in Northeast Baltimore in the Abell Neighborhood. The store gets its name from the company’s motto, “Doing The Most Good.” The goal of the store is provide affordable food to 1200 families in the area. The reason they chose this area because there are no supermarkets in the area less than a 1/4 of a mile away.

“DMG Foods” will also offer workforce training, cooking classes, value shopping tips and more. With these different campaigns, they hope to reduce health problems in this lower income community.

If this “DMG Foods” location is a success, it will be used as a model for other locations.

Source

Also On 93.9 WKYS: