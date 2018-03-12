Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times Style Showing She’s Fashion Royalty

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ style seems to know no bounds. Whether it’s an Instagram post or a red carpet picture, she leaves us gasping for breath with her stylish ensembles. Whether she creates them on her own or in partnership with her stylist, Karla Welch, she is slaying the style scene with her looks. While everyone else is going for skin tight or see-through ensembles, Ross gives us an array of fashion mixing new with classic silhouettes and modern without being mundane.
Ross posted a photo of her most recent cover for the London Sunday Times Style. She’s wearing Givenchy. She was photographed by Kerry Hallihan, styled by Karla Welch, and makeup by Lisa Storey. Her hair was done by Larry Sims, who went for a messy top knot.
SUNDAY TIMES STYLE ~ click link in bio for full interview “The husband and the babies are the expectation of what’s supposed to happen at a certain point, and people fall back on, ‘Well, that’s the point of the human species, procreation.’ And I’m, like, ‘Some people could be working on the world being a better place, or just being happy.” @theststyle
If you like the cover, you are going to be obsessed with the editorial. Pictured in Céline, Ross’ gives us a high fashion pose in pleats. Her skin is glowing effortlessly in the shots.
SUNDAY TIMES STYLE ~ click link in bio for full interview “There’s this tectonic shift, and something has galvanised. This is not just my hurt, this is more than my hurt. This is not just my anger, this is all of our anger. And instead of it being just a feeling, it’s becoming an action.” #timesup @theststyle @timesupnow – styling by @karlawelchstylist hair by @larryjarahsims makeup by @lisastoreymakeup
The white boot trend has everyone paying homage to André Courrèges (the supposed creator of the white go-go boot); however, Welch styled the hell out of these Off-White quilted white boots with this Marc Jacobs set.
She’s killing these Adam Selman x Le Specs shades.
SUNDAY TIMES STYLE ~ click link in bio for full interview "My work as an adult has been making friends with the loneliness, and actually coming to terms with the fact that I love it. And I now call it choiceful solitude.” @theststyle – styling by @karlawelchstylist hair by @larryjarahsims makeup by @lisastoreymakeup
From her playful poses to stylish ensembles and down to earth nature, it’s no secret that #TeamBeautiful loves Tracee Ellis Ross.
Beauties, are you feeling the editorial? Tell us in the comment section which look of hers is your favorite!
