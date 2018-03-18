Entertainment
New Music: N.E.R.D. / Rihanna “Lemon” (featuring Drake)

DJ Gemini
Drake has been busy the last few months, crushing every remix that he’s been on. The hit record “Lemon” from N.E.R.D & Rihanna is no different. Drake Kills it. Check it out.

