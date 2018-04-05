Famous Dex Explain Catfish Situation

Famous Dex is gearing up for the release of his first major label debut with his project ‘Dex Meets Dexter’. If you follow/been a fan of Dex, you know he’s got personality that steals the room, but what’s to make it clear with this project there are two sides to him.

In the clip above, Dex discusses, in his own unique way of course, his new single “Japan” that has been moving crazy, his single with A$AP Rocky, and reveals one of the most epic stories we may have heard when it comes to the ladies sliding in his DM.

“DEXTER GOT CATFISHED” – DEX with DJ Caesar

His project drops 4/6, and if this project has half the energy that Dex has in person, it should resemble the personality that helps shape DEX + DEXTER!

