About Industrial Bank

During its 80+ year history, Industrial Bank has historically been the largest Black-owned bank in Washington, DC. We are currently the only African-American owned bank in DC, and the fifth largest such bank nationwide.

Industrial offers the wide range of deposit accounts, online and mobile banking services, residential and commercial loans, and cash management services that are typical of full-service banks. But we are a community bank, offering so much more. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), we invest 60% of our assets back into the community annually and our Bank Officers provide hundreds of hours of community service and financial literacy courses throughout the year.

Our President, B. Doyle Mitchell, Jr., continues to guide the Bank, as did his father and grandfather before him. Our team of financial professionals regularly helps customers achieve their dreams by providing service with incomparable care. Stop by one of our 7 branch locations to apply for a home loan, small business loan or open an account.

