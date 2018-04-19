Bad Bunny Earns His First Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hit With Cardi B ‘I Like It’ Collab

Everybody is feeling Cardi B‘s “I Like It” collaboration with Latin music stars J Balvin and Bad Bunny, even Snoop Dogg:

@iamcardib Banging A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 13, 2018 at 9:41pm PDT

Now, they’ve got something to show for all their hard work in the booth, as their Pete Rodriguez remake rises on the Billboard Hot 100. While this is Cardi’s 5th Hot 100 top 10 (huge deal!), this is an even bigger deal for Bad Bunny, as it’s his 1st. Additionally, “I Like It” opened at number 8, which makes it Cardi’s first top 10 debut.

Billboard reports, “Latin stars Bad Bunny and Balvin earn their first and second Hot 100 top 10s, respectively. In three prior visits, Bad Bunny had reached a No. 74 high in December as featured on Becky G’s ‘Mayores.’ Balvin has tallied a No. 3 best with ‘Mi Gente,’ his collaboration with Willy William and remix featuring Beyoncé, in October.”

The site makes another important note: “Cardi B charts 13 total songs on the latest Hot 100, passing Beyoncé for the most simultaneous entries by a woman.”

If you haven’t heard the infectious hit that has Snoop Dogg shimmying his shoulders all over the ‘gram, listen up top immediately.