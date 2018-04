We were all waiting for Beychella part duex!!!!

And the queen did not disappoint! While she did bring out Destiny’s Child and Jay Z…she did change up the color scheme from yellow to my fave PINK!!! And she brought out J. Balvin to perform “Mi Gente”!

She had a dance off with lil sis Solange…and Bey tried to pick her up..but they both tumbled to the floor!! But like a G…they both laughed about it and got up!!

