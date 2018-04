Rory “DC” Felton, a founding member of DC’s Go Go Band Rare Essence, was found stabbed 2 death overnight. He was 57 & there is a $25,000 reward 4 anyone who can help police solve this. 202 645-9600.

Deepest condolences 2 his family, RE, & his fans.

RIP DC.https://t.co/tIViJLg8hc — Donnie Simpson (@DonnieSimpson) April 22, 2018

Rory “D.C.” Felton, Original member of the band Rare Essence was stabbed to death in D.C. on Friday. D.C. police found 57-year-old Felton inside a house on Forrester Street Southwest near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Friday around 2 a.m.

Felton was also a part of the band Little Benny and the Masters.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward and ask anyone with information to call 202-645-9600.

