Suspect In Waffle House Shooting Captured Alive

The suspect behind the Waffle House shooting near Nashville, Tennessee has been captured alive by authorities. Travis Reinking was found in a wooded in Nashville.
After the shooting, Reinking shed his jacket and was nude when he went to a nearby apartment complex, where police believe he lived.
Authorities identified the victims in the shooting as Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah Dasilva, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21.
Source: ABC 7 Chicago
