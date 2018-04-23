Suspect In Waffle House Shooting Captured Alive

The suspect behind the Waffle House shooting near Nashville, Tennessee has been captured alive by authorities. Travis Reinking was found in a wooded in Nashville.

After the shooting, Reinking shed his jacket and was nude when he went to a nearby apartment complex, where police believe he lived.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Authorities identified the victims in the shooting as Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, Joe R. Perez, 20, Akilah Dasilva, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21.

