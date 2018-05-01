The Making Of “Ye Vs. The People” Shows Kanye West Explaining His Direction To T.I.

Kanye West doesn’t agree with half of the stuff Donald Trump does but he believes his unlikely rise to the presidency is inspiring. That is still interesting to know and you finally hear it straight from Ye himself during the making of “Ye Vs. The People” featuring T.I. In the video above, Ye explains to Tip and others why he feels wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat, his stance on Trump and what he’s really trying to accomplish.

After hearing Ye’s thoughts how do you feel about him now?

