The Making Of “Ye Vs. The People” Shows Kanye West Explaining His Direction To T.I.

Kanye West doesn’t agree with half of the stuff Donald Trump does but he believes his unlikely rise to the presidency is inspiring. That is still interesting to know and you finally hear it straight from Ye himself during the making of “Ye Vs. The People” featuring T.I. In the video above, Ye explains to Tip and others why he feels wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat, his stance on Trump and what he’s really trying to accomplish.
Check Out: Is Kanye West Trolling With New “Ye Vs. The People” & “Lift Yourself” Tracks?
After hearing Ye’s thoughts how do you feel about him now?
RELATED: How Does Nipsey Hussle Feel About Kanye West & Donald Trump Situation?
RELATED: From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over His Own Beat
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours