Cardi and Offset are excited about their soon to be here bundle of joy!

But 1 thing that Cardi is less than thrilled about…is the crazy wild/vivid dreams she has since being pregnant. She says it keeps her up at night!!

I be having a lot of those too 😩Everything is too vivid .Sex dreams ,nightmares,good dreams. https://t.co/Pbgo8J1bln — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 5, 2018

Ok soooo one thing i don’t like about pregnancy is these weird,crazy ,spooky dreams i be having .I hate them .I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps .Is the weirdest thing . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 5, 2018

