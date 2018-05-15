Meet The Black Bishop Who Will Give Address At Meghan And Harry’s Royal Wedding

The world is counting down the day until the highly anticipated royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Saturday. As the big day draws closer, more details are coming to light.

An African-American church bishop has been called on to give the royal wedding address, Kensington Palace announced over the weekend. The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, will join The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Rev. David Conner, who will conduct the service.

The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as Markle, who is half-Black and whose African-American mom Doria Ragland will be there, and Harry share their marriage vows.

As far as Curry making the cut, he has a strong background in ministry.

Curry was born in Chicago, the same city that inspired Michelle Obama and Chance the Rapper to achieve success. He began to show that ministry was a significant part of his life when he received a Master of Divinity degree in 1978 from Yale University Divinity School.

He later made history as the Episcopal Church’s first African-American leader when he was elected in 2015, CNN reported. The Episcopal Church is a spin-off of the Church of England in the U.S. and is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Curry has been also been a social justice activists throughout his ministry: he has spoke about immigration policy, according to his Episcopal Church’s website biography. He also has done preaching missions, played a role in creating networks of family day care providers and educational centers, as well as helped bring millions of investment dollars into inner-city neighborhoods.

Curry is elated to be able to speak at the royal wedding.

“The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness,” Curry said in a statement. “And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

