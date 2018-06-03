The Caps Lead The Series!!

Last night the Caps were in Vegas for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!!

In Vegas now but it’s #ALLCAPS 🌙 — Wale (@Wale) June 2, 2018

Wale was supporting our Washington Capitals!!! They currently lead the series 2-1. They are just 2 wins away from bring the Stanley Cup back to DC! The Caps haven’t been in the playoffs since 1998!! The Vegas Golden Knights are no joke either…their goalie made 23 save…which is pretty impressive…just not better than the CAPS!!!!

Our own goalie Braden Holtby did his thing…he stopped 21 attempts the Golden Knights tried in their attempt to score a goal!

Sidebar…the Vegas Golden Knights are a Salt Lake City…they have never been behind in a series game…but they say don’t count them out. I say: DON’T count out MY WASHINGTON CAPITALS!!! They need this win!!!!

