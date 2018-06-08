Black Music Month: Jill Scott

Jill Scott busted into the music industry with a huge first release Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 in 2000 right in the midst of the neo-soul movement. Scott grew up in a single parent household in Philadelphia and was known for her poetic talent and writing abilities gaining her the nickname Jilly from Philly.
Capturing an instant fan base with her amazing vocals and lyrical abilities that were poetic, Scott’s debut album went 2x platinum in the US and produced four chart-topping singles. Scott has since released four more solo albums Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004, The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007, The Light of the Sun in 2011 and Woman in 2015. But in 2004 Scott showed us that she was much more than a vocalist debuting her acting skills In Cavedweller
Scott has gone on to star in numerous movies, TV movies and television shows such as Why Did I Get Married, Why Did I Get Married Too, Steel Magnolias, Get On Up, Flint and Girlfriends.
Scott is 46 years old and is still touring and amazing us with her natural acting abilities. That’s why we’re highlighting Miss Jilly Scott for Black Music Month 2018.
What’s your favorite Jill Scott song? Comment below.
Relive the moment with these Top 5 Jill Scott videos below:
1. A Long Walk
2. So In Love
3. The Way
4. Golden
5. Gettin’ In The Way
The Life & Times Of Jill Scott (Photo Gallery)
The Life & Times Of Jill Scott (Photo Gallery)
1. Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life – An All-Star GRAMMY Salute – Backstage And Audience1 of 20
2. 2015 Black Girls Rock! – Show2 of 20
3. 2015 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals3 of 20
4. Jill Scott WOMAN Album Preview & Live Performance4 of 20
5. Jill Scott Performs at MGM National Harbor5 of 20
6. The 2017 Andrew Young International Leadership Awards and 85th Birthday Tribute6 of 20
7. The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival – Day 17 of 20
8. The 59th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals8 of 20
9. The Made Man Awards 20179 of 20
10. JILL SCOTT, new R&B singersongwriter appearing at the House of Blues, West Hollywood, Sunday, Decem10 of 20
11. A+E Networks ‘Shining A Light’ Concert11 of 20
12. Essence 6th Annual Black Women In Music Event – Arrivals12 of 20
13. Jill Scott13 of 20
14. Jill Scott Performs At Pechanga Casino14 of 20
15. Rakim In Concert – New York, New York15 of 20
16. 2017 ONE Music Fest16 of 20
17. 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome – Day 217 of 20
18. 2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series – Detroit, Michigan18 of 20
19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno – Season 1319 of 20
20. 2016 Soul Train Music Awards – Show20 of 20
