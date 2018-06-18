News of XXXTentacion’s murder in Miami has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. The rapper, 20, was shot outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, FL Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead by Broward County sheriffs a few hours later.

XXX’s fans and colleagues in hip-hop have weighed in with reactions, thoughts and prayers. Despite his legal issues, XXX crafted music that inspired plenty of fans across the country and as he promoted positivity over the last few days of his life, his peers have decided to remember him in a better light.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED: XXXTentacion Shot And Killed In Miami

Born, Jahseh Onfroy, the 20-year-old was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges of his then-pregnant girlfriend and for witness tampering in a separate trial when he was shot inside of a car outside of a motorcycle dealership. Numerous artists and producers have weighed in from not only the South Florida area but artists such as J.Cole, Kanye West and more.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

No love for @xxxtentacion but certainly no hate. May this be a warning to the young men who listen to him that karma is real and if you live a destructive life you will be destroyed by it no matter how talented you are. RIP. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 18, 2018

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

rip xxxtentacion, we love you forever. pic.twitter.com/JleYXdH1Wf — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) June 18, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/2chainz/

More reactions on the next page

Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: