Cheo Hodari Coker is ready for you to watch season 2 of Luke Cage which is now streaming on Netflix. I sat down with the showrunner of the hit Marvel superhero show to talk about this new season. Cheo explains why he chose Reg E Cathey to play Luke Cage’s father and how the character has grown since we last seen him.

Watch the interview then head over to Netflix to get your stream on.

Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg E Cathey’s Role & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

