If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences The Masses, Explain This World Cup Moment

Loving Black culture and not Black people is nothing new in this country.
However, it is interesting to see the impact that Black American culture has on other parts of the world and other Americans. From the music, to the slang:
To style:
Just read an interesting article on www.vice.com about Japanese teens who want to be black. Called B-Stylers they belong to an emerging subculture called B-Style (contraction of Back & Lifestyle). Devotees love American Hip-Hop culture so much that they'll try to look as African American as possible. Pic by Desire van den Berg found on Vice …#Japenese #Subcultures #Bstylers #Bstyle #PopCulture #AfricanAmerican #HipHopCulture #Stereotypes #Typecasting #BlackForLife
To the dance moves:
What in the Blocboy JB was that? Or this:
There’s nothing wrong with White folks being influenced by the culture — just give credit where it’s due. And be aware of your surrounding this fourth of July before hitting the “shoot” dance.
