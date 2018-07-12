Delicia Cordon, LeSean McCoy’s Ex Says She Didn’t Know They Were No Longer Together

This morning, we interviewed Tanya Mitchell Graham, Esq. She is the attorney for Delicia Cordon. Delicia is the woman who was brutally attacked in the home she once she shared with Buffalo Bills running back and former Philadelphia Eagle, LeSean “Shady” McCoy.

Here are a few highlights:

There was a dispute about Delicia staying at the residence of LeSean McCoy. Tanya was originally hired by Delicia on June 22nd because after Memorial Day, her and LeSean were discussing marriage. She had been living in his residence with her 2 children since October of 2016. He left for training on May 31st. On June 1st she went to attend her sisters graduation and that morning LeSean contacted her and said he would be joining her for the graduation. She then saw on her security system a video live stream of LeSean’s family, friends and laborers that work at the home removing her furniture from the home. She contacted the police. The police went to the home and informed everyone there that they could not remove her furniture. It was on June 1st that she realized for the first time that there was some sort of problem with their relationship.

Delicia was never given a time frame that she had to be out of the house by and post the attack she is STILL living in the home.

Related: NFL Star LeSean McCoy Accused Of Brutally Beating Girlfriend

Once Delicia returned to Georgia after the June 1st incident, LeSean McCoy had the security system changed and did not give her the new security codes/information. The only person right now who has access to the new security system is LeSean McCoy.

The person who robbed the home only removed items from the home that LeSean had asked Delicia to return that she hadn’t returned. They did not remove any other items like a TV or anything. After the attack the robber put Delicia and her cousin in a closet

Delicia’s bestfriend posted the brutal photo of Delicia on social media without the permission of Delicia or her lawyer

Delicia Cordon, LeSean McCoy’s Ex Says She Didn’t Know They Were No Longer Together was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: