This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral

She has a point.

Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) got pissed off this week and it resulted in the start to a very important conversation with her followers. While online shopping, Ellen noticed she is constantly forced to choose “male” or “female,” in some cases before she even enters the store, and it set her off. With good reason.

First off, she discussed numbers.

Next, she made it clear that she, alone, knows what she likes, so screw your suggestions.

Finally, she ended her rant the best way she knew how—with a big “f*ck you.”

Needless to say, Ellen’s tweets made a splash…see some reactions below.

So, where do you land on the issue? Let us know.

