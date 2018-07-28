Baltimore Will Added More Red & Speed Cameras

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will be adding more speed and red light cameras to the city’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System.

The speed cameras operate in city school zones Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The violation is $40.00.

August 13, the following locations will start speed cameras:

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School: 6000 – 6200 Cross Country Boulevard

Center for Creative Learning: 5000 – 5200 Baltimore National Pike

Calvert School: 001 to 200 West University Parkway

GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 28th Street

GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 29th Street

Creative City Public Charter School: 3900 – 4100 Reisterstown Road

Frederick Douglas High School, Independence School Local I High, and Gwynn’s Falls Elementary School: 2600 – 3000 Reisterstown Road

Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School: 5500 – 6500 O’Donnell Street

Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School and Booker T. Washington Middle School: 1500 – 1700 Eutaw Place

Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School: 1900 – 2100 E. Fayette Street

Northwood Appold Community Academy: 1300 – 1500 E. Cold Spring Lane

Cardinal Shehan School: 1600 – 2000 Belvedere Avenue

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy: 001 – 400 S and N Monroe Street

Federal Hill Preparatory Academy and Digital Harbor High School: 100 Block W. Ostend Street

City Neighbors Hamilton Elementary/High School and Arts and Ideas Sudbury School: 3400 – 3600 Echodale Avenue

Northwood Elementary School and Baltimore Collegiate School for boys: 900 – 1400 Woodbourne Avenue

Turnbridge Public Charter School: 5800 – 5900 Bellona Avenue

Hilton Elementary School and Bard High School Early College: 3000 – 3300 Liberty Heights Avenue

West Side Elementary School, Independence High School, and Frederick Douglas Elementary School: 3300 – 3500 Auchentoroly Terrace

The Catholic High School and the Reach Partnership School: 1900 – 3100 Belair Road

Francis Scott Key Elementary: 1200 – 1600 E. Fort Avenue

Henderson Hopkins School: 900 – 1100 N. Wolfe Street

Dickey Hill Elementary School: 2000 – 2200 North Forest Park Avenue

Liberty Elementary School: 3200 – 3300 Garrison Boulevard

Ashburn Elementary/Middle School: 3200 – 3300 Dorithan Road

Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 3200 – 3600 Harford Avenue

Garrett Heights Elementary School: 2600 – 2700 Echodale Avenue

The red light cameras are operational 24 hours a day, every day. The fine is $75.00

August 13, the following locations will start red light camers:

Paca Street and West Fayette Street

Paul Street and E. Madison Street

Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street

Windsor Mill and North Forest Park Avenue

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Baltimore Will Added More Red & Speed Cameras was originally published on 92q.com