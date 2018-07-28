Baltimore Will Added More Red & Speed Cameras

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will be adding more speed and red light cameras to the city’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System.
The speed cameras operate in city school zones Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The violation is $40.00.
August 13, the following locations will start speed cameras:
Cross Country Elementary/Middle School: 6000 – 6200 Cross Country Boulevard
Center for Creative Learning: 5000 – 5200 Baltimore National Pike
Calvert School: 001 to 200 West University Parkway
GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 28th Street
GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 29th Street
Creative City Public Charter School: 3900 – 4100 Reisterstown Road
Frederick Douglas High School, Independence School Local I High, and Gwynn’s Falls Elementary School: 2600 – 3000 Reisterstown Road
Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School: 5500 – 6500 O’Donnell Street
Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School and Booker T. Washington Middle School: 1500 – 1700 Eutaw Place
Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School: 1900 – 2100 E. Fayette Street
Northwood Appold Community Academy: 1300 – 1500 E. Cold Spring Lane
Cardinal Shehan School: 1600 – 2000 Belvedere Avenue
Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy: 001 – 400 S and N Monroe Street
Federal Hill Preparatory Academy and Digital Harbor High School: 100 Block W. Ostend Street
City Neighbors Hamilton Elementary/High School and Arts and Ideas Sudbury School: 3400 – 3600 Echodale Avenue
Northwood Elementary School and Baltimore Collegiate School for boys: 900 – 1400 Woodbourne Avenue
Turnbridge Public Charter School: 5800 – 5900 Bellona Avenue
Hilton Elementary School and Bard High School Early College: 3000 – 3300 Liberty Heights Avenue
West Side Elementary School, Independence High School, and Frederick Douglas Elementary School: 3300 – 3500 Auchentoroly Terrace
The Catholic High School and the Reach Partnership School: 1900 – 3100 Belair Road
Francis Scott Key Elementary: 1200 – 1600 E. Fort Avenue
Henderson Hopkins School: 900 – 1100 N. Wolfe Street
Dickey Hill Elementary School: 2000 – 2200 North Forest Park Avenue
Liberty Elementary School: 3200 – 3300 Garrison Boulevard
Ashburn Elementary/Middle School: 3200 – 3300 Dorithan Road
Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 3200 – 3600 Harford Avenue
Garrett Heights Elementary School: 2600 – 2700 Echodale Avenue
The red light cameras are operational 24 hours a day, every day. The fine is $75.00
August 13, the following locations will start red light camers:
Paca Street and West Fayette Street
Paul Street and E. Madison Street
Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street
Windsor Mill and North Forest Park Avenue
