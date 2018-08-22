On Tuesday the NFL announced Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

An investigation conducted by the NFL revealed Smith had behaved in a threatening and abusive manner toward his ex-girlfriend.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens’ Jimmy Smith Suspended 4 Games For Abusing Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

