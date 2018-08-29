Rip Michaels Defends Cardi B Over The Coretta Scott King Spoof Controversy

| 08.29.18
Rapper Cardi B has been feeling the heat over a spoof of civil rights legend and the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Coretta. The skit was for the upcoming TV show “Off The Rip” created by comedian Rip Michaels. The “Wild N’ Out” co-star called into Angie Ange in the Morning to defend Cardi and talk about why the show and Cardi are getting a bad rap.

