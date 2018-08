Kanye stopped by the morning show in his home city of Chicago to address some serious business. Well not really but they pulled the good stuff out of him!

Ye was asked about the swirling rumors of him giving Pusha T the info about Drake’s baby boy, Adonis. Ye also took the time to apologize to his fans, like myself, who may have been hurt by his infamous slavery comments on TMZ a few months back.

