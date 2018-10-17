Would You Eat Buffalo Wild Wings’ New Pumpkin Spice Wings?

We know we’re smack dab in the middle of pumpkin spice season but Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced a new BBQ pumpkin sauce.

Now, we know BDubs is pretty solid when it comes to wings but pumpkin? Well, let Buffalo Wild Wings tell it to try and soothe your mind. The sauce is “… fall’s favorite flavor. Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season.”

#Fashion Buffalo Wild Wings Adds Pumpkin Spice Flavor to Their Menu & the Internet Doesn't Know How to Feel: Buffalo Wild Wings has taken the country's pumpkin spice obsession to a whole new level. The.. via https://t.co/u96S03lThe https://t.co/BoK3IlxO3G pic.twitter.com/e0CC8jOMk5 — Richard Bejah CFP® (@RichardBejah) October 17, 2018

Well, there you have it. In addition to the pumpkin spice, they’ve added Enchilada sauce too. So, if you’re intro trying something new at Buffalo Wild Wings for the fall, they’ve got you covered.

