We know we’re smack dab in the middle of pumpkin spice season but Buffalo Wild Wings has introduced a new BBQ pumpkin sauce.
Now, we know BDubs is pretty solid when it comes to wings but pumpkin? Well, let Buffalo Wild Wings tell it to try and soothe your mind. The sauce is “… fall’s favorite flavor. Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season.”
RELATED: Everyone’s Confused About Arby’s Having $2.9 Billion To Buy Buffalo Wild Wings
Well, there you have it. In addition to the pumpkin spice, they’ve added Enchilada sauce too. So, if you’re intro trying something new at Buffalo Wild Wings for the fall, they’ve got you covered.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Would You Eat Buffalo Wild Wings’ New Pumpkin Spice Wings? was originally published on radionowhouston.com