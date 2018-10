Jacquees had some surprises in store for the KYS Fest crowd. First the singer appeared on the KYS Fest stage with TK Kravitz to perform their song “Ocean.” Then during his set, Wale hit the stage for their song “Black Bonnie.”

Relive the entire performance right here!

Also Check Out: How Does Jacquees Stay Grounded? [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also Check Out: New Mixtape: Jacquees “QueMix 3”