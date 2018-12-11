10 Fab Finds From SheaMoisture: Explore Our Favorite Bath, Body And Hair Collections

Shopping carts ready? As 2018 ends, don’t forget to add to your mane and skincare list, a new set of bath, body and hair products from SheaMoisture’s best collections. With so many amazing products to choose from, narrowing your selections may be a little stressful. Save the worries! MadameNoire is here to simplify your shopping experience.

Take a peek at 10 of our favorite and fabulous finds exclusively from SheaMoisture!

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Body Scrub

Problem skin – no problem! Get down to the dirty with SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Body Scrub! Gentle on the skin, this amazing body scrub which contains Charcoal, Tea Tree Oil and Raw Shea Butter buffs away dead cells while absorbing excess oil. What a powerful combination. Add to its resume – No Parabens. No Phthalates. No Sulfates. Now add to your bathroom counter.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Foaming Facial Wash

Can’t get enough of charcoal-based cleansers? This season, we have a new addition to your cleansing inventory. African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Foaming Facial Wash by SheaMoisture deeply cleanses and detoxifies skin of daily impurities which include dirt and makeup. This sulfate-free facial wash also includes Bamboo Charcoal, which is known to balance oily skin and cooling aloe which nourishes. Feel fresh when you step out!

SheaMoisture African Black Soap In-Shower Body Conditioner

Developed to soothe extremely dry and itchy skin, SheaMoisture In-Shower Body Conditioner works wonders especially during dry seasons. With purifying African Black Soap and Aloe working as one, this premium conditioner nourishes, moisturizes, hydrates and calms problem skin from the moment you apply it to your body.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes with Tea Tree Oil & Calendula

Tired of your nighttime skin routine which includes washing off all your stubborn makeup? Speed up the process and save some time with SheaMoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes. With key ingredients like Tea Tree Oil & Calendula working together to balance out uneven skin, the tiresome process of removing makeup and dirt will no longer be of your concern. Say goodbye to all those impurities.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioning Design Foam

Style your hair in a flash with SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Conditioning Design Foam! This lightweight product conditions, defines, and keeps hair in place without making hair dull and dry. Perfect for chemically treated and natural hair, this sulfate-free and color safe foam is also great for wrap setting.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

Say deuces to dry, brittle, and damaged hair with SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque. For the fab women who color, perm, or braid often, this wonder product restores strength and elasticity over time. With key ingredients such as Shea Butter and Peppermint Oil, which stimulates scalps, your hair will feel manageable and soft after its application!

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Blow Dry Crème

Shea Butter and Peppermint Oil to the rescue! Once you get a hold of SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Blow Dry Crème, you’ll never go back to other brands. Great for chemically processed, heat styled and natural hair, this crème makes hair more manageable during the blow-drying process. With Peppermint Oil present to stimulate the scalp, SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Blow Dry Crème will also control frizz, soften hair, and reduce your blow dry time significantly. More time to do you.

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Soap

Love the Radiance Wash and Scrub for the face? Get acquainted with SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Soap with Songyi Mushroom for the body! Great things often come in small packages, so it is no surprise that this beauty bar cleanses and moisturizes dull skin with the same intensity! Additional ingredients include: Vanilla Beans, Papaya Enzymes and Cocoa Butter. Lather up.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Lip Balm

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Shea Butter Vegan Lip Balm is the perfect little treat for lips that need a whole lot of loving and nourishing. Mixed with Sunflower and Coconut Oil, in addition to Hibiscus Flower, this tiny treasure moisturizes, revitalizes, and improves lip tones. Pucker up.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Foaming Milk & Body Wash

Lather up luxuriously with SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Foaming Milk & Body Wash! This gentle wash, which is also great for daily use, gently cleans and conditions skin while leaving the sweet scent of Coconut and Hibiscus Flower along the way. A cap full of this wonderful bubbly washes away worries while moisturizing, firming, and toning skin.

