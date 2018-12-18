KYSMas Concert: Pardison Fontaine Performs “Backin It Up” & More!

Rapper Pardison Fontaine has had a lot of success behind the mic but now with his new single “Backin’ It Up” you can expect more from the budding star. Because of that, Pardi was one of the featured acts on the inaugural KYSMas concert at The Fillmore.

Cardi expressed her gratitude for her Pardi, saying he helped her with her development as a recording artist. That’s why you can hear her on the blazing single. You can check it out and more from KYSMas

