KYSMas: Tory Lanez Walks The Crowd At The KYSMas Concert

Tory Lanez is one of the best live performers in the game. You can expect a wild, high energy performance with heavy crowd interaction. Also, you better believe that he is going to jump into the crowd and walk amongst the fans. By walk among, we mean to walk on the high hands of the fans in the crowd. Nobody is doing that right now. Lanez puts his trust in the crowd and the fans become apart of the show.

Who cares about crowd surfing. That’s so 2017.

Tory Lanez does it again at the 93.9 WKYS inaugural KYSMas concert and watch the crowd go nuts.

