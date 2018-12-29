John Wall Reportedly Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

Source: Joe Robbins /Getty

According to reports, John Wall will have heel surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2018-2019 season. Wall will have surgey to repair bone spurs on his left heel that has been bothering him throughout the season.

While Wall has been trying to play through the injury, he believes that the procedure is necessary to get him ready for the start of next season. The All-Star point guard is currently averaging 20.7 points per game and 8.7 assist per game this season.

