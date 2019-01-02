Angie Ange’s Hot Topic: New 2019 DMV Laws

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

During Angie’s Hot Topic she discussed the new year bringing new laws to D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here are some of the latest changes that you should know about in 2019.

Plastic Straws and Stirrers: Businesses and organizations selling or serving food or drinks in D.C. are now prohibited from giving out single-use plastic straws or stirrers.

Unless signs indicate otherwise, the speed limit is now 15 mph on all streets adjacent to schools, youth facilities, recreation facilities, playgrounds, pools, athletic fields and senior centers between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

In Alexandria, Jefferson Davis Highway is officially now called Richmond Highway effective Jan. 1, following a vote last summer by the Alexandria City Council.

Several new laws in Maryland involve health insurance. One expands coverage for equipment, supplies and self-management training to apply to elevated or impaired glucose levels caused by prediabetes. The new mandate also will apply to treating impaired glucose levels induced by pregnancy.

