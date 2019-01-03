Bronx Woman Facing Manslaughter Charge After Illegal Butt Injections Lead To Patient’s Death

Although the procedure can be extremely dangerous, butt injections have never been more popular than they are now. One woman, Whalesca Castillo, had been capitalizing on the trend by running an illegal plastic surgery operation in the Bronx. Sadly, her shady career allegedly ended up killing someone and Castillo now faces a manslaughter charge.

The New York Times details her history of arrests in connection to illegal butt enhancements:

“She had been arrested twice before, charged with providing illegal silicone injections in the Bronx to women who wanted to enhance their figures. One client had texted Whalesca Castillo after a procedure, complaining of leaking blood and liquid from her buttocks and legs, court documents said. Ms. Castillo replied by suggesting her favorite method for stanching a wound: ‘Buy some crazy glue and put it on.’ Ms. Castillo pleaded guilty in September 2011 to charges related to operating a fly-by-night plastic surgery clinic without a medical license, and served a year in federal prison. Released on probation, she was caught doing silicone enhancement procedures again in March 2014 and was sent back to prison for nine months.”

This week, Ms. Castillo was arrested again in connection to the death of a woman by the name of Lesbia Ayala.

The site continues, “Ms. Ayala, 48, died on June 17 of an embolism after the police say Ms. Castillo pumped silicone into her buttocks and thighs. Ms. Ayala had traveled from her home in Philadelphia to Ms. Castillo’s apartment on Seward Avenue for the illegal procedure.” Castillo’s lawyer Robert Osuna stated he could not comment, as he had not yet read the criminal complaint. “We’ll have to see what the charges allege,” he said, according to The New York Times.

As for how she ran her underground operation, Castillo reportedly received “hundreds of bottles of silicone gel shipped in the mail from the Dominican Republic, marked in Spanish as ‘silicone for hair’ or ‘for body massage,’” the site states. She was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and the unauthorized practice of a profession.

See photos of Castillo when she was arrested back in 2011 above. May Ayala rest in peace.

