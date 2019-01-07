CIAA Tournament Reportedly Moving to Baltimore

Big news for basketball fans!
The CIAA Tournament is moving to Baltimore!
According to WSOC-TV, the tourney is leaving Charlotte, NC after the contract between the conference and the city expires in 2020. That means the first tournament will be held in Baltimore in 2021, lasting until 2023.
The games have been hosted in Charlotte for 12 straight years, netting more than $50 million for Charlotte’s economy in 2018 alone. Wow, there’s no telling what that kind of money could do for Charm City.
BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
29 photos Launch gallery
BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)
1. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 1 of 29
2. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 2 of 29
3. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 3 of 29
4. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 4 of 29
5. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 5 of 29
6. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 6 of 29
7. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 7 of 29
8. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 8 of 29
9. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 9 of 29
10. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 10 of 29
11. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 11 of 29
12. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 12 of 29
13. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 13 of 29
14. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 14 of 29
15. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 15 of 29
16. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 16 of 29
17. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 17 of 29
18. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 18 of 29
19. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 19 of 29
20. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 20 of 29
21. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 21 of 29
22. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 22 of 29
23. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 23 of 29
24. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 24 of 29
25. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 25 of 29
26. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 26 of 29
27. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 27 of 29
28. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 28 of 29
29. BIG3 Basketball Playoffs In Dallas (PHOTOS)Source: 29 of 29
CIAA Tournament Reportedly Moving to Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
comments – add yours