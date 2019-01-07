Big news for basketball fans!

The CIAA Tournament is moving to Baltimore!

According to WSOC-TV, the tourney is leaving Charlotte, NC after the contract between the conference and the city expires in 2020. That means the first tournament will be held in Baltimore in 2021, lasting until 2023.

BREAKING: CIAA is leaving Charlotte for Baltimore, per source. CIAA will hold the tournament in Baltimore from 2021- 2023. Press conference tomorrow at 10 @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 7, 2019

The games have been hosted in Charlotte for 12 straight years, netting more than $50 million for Charlotte’s economy in 2018 alone. Wow, there’s no telling what that kind of money could do for Charm City.

CIAA Tournament Reportedly Moving to Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com