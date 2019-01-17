The 61st Grammy Awards officially have their performance slots checked off as nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves will take the GRAMMY stage on Feb. 10.

Alicia Keys is set to host.

Among the nominees performing, Cardi has five nominations this year for Record Of The Year for “I Like It”, Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album for her debut full-lenght, Invasion Of Privacy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You” and Best Rap Performance for “Be Careful.” Dan + Shay are first time nominees and they’re up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Tequila.” Post Malone has four nominations including Record Of The Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, Album Of The Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Better Now.”

For Mendes, this will be his first time on the GRAMMY stage and he’s nominated for Song Of The Year for “In My Blood” and Best Pop Vocal Album.

RELATED: RodeoHouston 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Zedd, Camila Cabello To Perform

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Feels The Need To Prove He Isn’t Gay

RELATED: Watch Post Malone & Swae Lee Vibe Out In “Sunflower” Music Video

2019 Grammys: Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Kasey Musgraves & More To Perform was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: