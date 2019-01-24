[Music Video] WTP by Teyana Taylor

TEYANA TAYLOR HERE TO SERVE

Without a doubt, WTP is the best record off sophomore album, K.T.S.E. Finally we get visuals! The self-directed music video takes a look inside the queer ballroom scene full of dancing, voguing, pelvis popping, and serving looks.

The video fairly pulls influences from Viceland’s TV docu-reality series, My House. The television series featured DMV’s own, Lolita Leopard, whilst highlighting other main influencers of the New York ballroom and LGBTQ culture. Like the show, the music video features high noted models, cameos from Lena Waithe and Big Freedia; even a subtle nod to Fashion Nova in the mix.

Teyana Taylor obviously has a lot on her gossip plate right now, but will gladly use the attention to propel her artwork and platform.