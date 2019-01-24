[Music Video] WTP by Teyana Taylor

TEYANA TAYLOR HERE TO SERVE
Without a doubt, WTP is the best record off sophomore album, K.T.S.E. Finally we get visuals! The self-directed music video takes a look inside the queer ballroom scene full of dancing, voguing, pelvis popping, and serving looks.
First time I met YOU (LGBTQ/ballroom) I was 15. An age when I didn’t feel my prettiest, didn’t know who I really was ya know. I was still finding myself in this crazy world like any other normal 15 year old but it’s so crazy how before I became the woman I am today, most importantly, I was accepted with open arms by YOU. YOU made me feel so beautiful. YOU embraced my strong features, YOU embraced my big hair, YOU embraced everything about me like no other and I knew from that day on that YOU would a home for me and would forever be apart of who I would become & something I would love and forever embrace AT ALL TIMES. Stepping into the industry shortly after, I realized that a lot of people did not embrace YOU the way I did, I was confused I could not understand for the life of me why YOU wouldn’t be embraced! Why the hell was people ashamed of YOU!! My sweet 16 I had YOU part of it and it weirdly did not make the episode, I had YOU in my very first music video at age 16 that you also oddly didn’t make it in. I never understood why but it hurt me. But I never let it stop me from EMBRACING & LOVING YOU. So I continued to always remind people that this is me! This is who I am. Once I realized then that NOT embracing YOU had become a repetitive thing, I vowed to continue to represent YOU whenever to whoever!! And that one day when I am where I want to be and I have control and power I would WORK MY PUSSY unapologetically to the world with you and make sure the world see where I come from and not have to worry about ANYONE editing YOU out or being ashamed of MY HOME. YOU have taught me to embrace my sexuality, tap into my sexy, love my strong features, love my body and the list goes on and on. It’s so dope to finally do something for/with YOU that WE CONTROL UNAPOLOGETICALLY. I love YOU so much and thank you for everything. Without YOU no pussies would be worked! I want to thank my staff and crew but most importantly I want to thank you to all the icons, legends & kids for making this video magical ❤️ W/O YOU no pussies would be WORKEDT! Thank you to all the icons, legends, the greats, the kids for make this video magical with me. 💕 swipe to see full caption.
The video fairly pulls influences from Viceland’s TV docu-reality series, My House. The television series featured DMV’s own, Lolita Leopard, whilst highlighting other main influencers of the New York ballroom and LGBTQ culture. Like the show, the music video features high noted models, cameos from Lena Waithe and Big Freedia; even a subtle nod to Fashion Nova in the mix.
Teyana Taylor obviously has a lot on her gossip plate right now, but will gladly use the attention to propel her artwork and platform.