Saweetie, Light Skin Keisha, and Megan Thee Stallion Headline The 💋Women’s Day Celebration

On March 7th it’s all about the women!

Saweetie, Light Skin Keisha, and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the 93.9 WKYS 💋Women’s Day Celebration concert live at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Thursday, March 7th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM but on starting Wednesday you can get your Pre-Sale code tickets!

The Pre-Sale Password is WKYS

Women’s Appreciation day happens on March 8th so to get ready, make sure you join us for this amazing concert!

Saweetie

Meagan The Stallion

Lightskin Keisha

