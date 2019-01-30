CLOSE
Woman Kicked Off Flight For Fat Shaming And Being Uncomfortable Between “Two Big Pigs”

Airplanes at Newark Liberty Airport

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

A video has gone viral showing a Blond haired woman fat-shaming the two people sitting next to her on a United Airlines flight.

“Oh my goodness! I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours!”

The lady can be heard on her cell phone complaining about being squished and not being able to breathe. One of the un-welcomed passengers was Norma Rodgers of Plainfield, NJ, a registered nurse who decided to record and upload the incident which has now been viewed over 2 Million times on Facebook.

 

