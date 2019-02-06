CLOSE
The DMV
Attorney General Mark Herring Admits To Wearing Blackface While In College

DULLES, VA - JANUARY 28: People, including Mark Rankin Herring

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Another high-ranking Virginia Democrat has landed in hot water over the racist actions of their past.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who’s Twitter profile boasts of “fighting for justice, equality and opportunity for all Virginians,” is now fighting to defend his good name as reports circulate about him wearing blackface at a college party in 1980.

The Attorney General released a statement saying that while still an undergrad, he joined friends that suggested attending a party dressed in blackface as their favorite rappers. He notes that “…because of our ignorance and glib attitudes — and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others — we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup.”

The University of Virginia alumnus goes on to state that it was a single occurrence and that he accepts full responsibility for the act.

 

According to Richmond’s NBC 12, Herring’s statement comes only days after urging Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a racist image found on the governor’s yearbook page.

