Michelle Williams Speaks Out: “Social Media Really Allows You To See How Many People Really Need The Love Of Christ In Their Hearts”

Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson met in March of 2017 at his retreat and a year later the beautiful couple were engaged. Months after they announced that they would be doing a reality television show “Chad Loves Michelle” on OWN showing them in therapy sessions as well as making plans for their future.

On the show the couple faced backlash due to the discussion surrounding her mental illness as well as race. To the surprise of many Williams announced on social media in December that they were no longer together.

Soon after that the singer was ordered by doctors to take off from her Broadway play and focus on herself. Over the past couple of months Williams has been silent until now. The singer on social media told fans she was okay and days later posted a video of her ex-fiance promoting his retreat where they met.

Hours later, Williams turned the comments off and then posted several social media messages about people saying hurtful things. She also spoke about how she should’ve never shared some magical moments with the world. Check out Williams sounding off below.

Message from Michelle Williams 👀 pic.twitter.com/x1rI2kHAnH — Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@TheRSMS) February 14, 2019

