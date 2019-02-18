Voices: What’s Next For DaniLeigh In Her “Kobe Year” After”The Plan” & “Lil Bebe”

Singer DaniLeigh had a great 2018 which happened to be her Jordan Year (meaning she turned 23 years old). She went viral and dropped her biggest song to date (Lil Bebe) and her debut album (The Plan).

After going on tour with Teyana Taylor she’s embarking on her own tour and doing well. After celebrating her 24th Birthday in December what can we expect from DaniLeigh in her “Kobe Year?”

