Flex: Russell Wilson Secures The Bag, Now The Highest Paid Player In The NFL

Russell Wilson was already winning at life, he’s a Super Bowl Champion, married to Ciara, the mother of his beautiful child and now he can add being the highest-paid player in the NFL to that list.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks backed up the Brink’s truck offering Wilson a record-breaking four-year $140 million extension with a never before seen $65 million signing bonus. The deal which includes a no-trade clause puts Wilson in elite territory making him the league’s highest-paid star from Green Bay’s gunslinger Aaron Rodgers who previously held both honors.

According to sources, the 30-year-old mobile QB will now be a Seahawk until the 2023 season. Wilson confirmed in a video with help from his beautiful wife Ciara from their bed that he reached a deal with his team without revealing details that both sides reached an agreement on extension 45 minutes after the deadline his representatives set.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson calmly revealed with Ciara next to him adding “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”

The deal will keep Russ in Seahawks uniform until he is 35 and helps the two parties avoid having to deal with contracts on a year-to-year basis and having to franchise Wilson. Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers and the organization reportedly came to an agreement after four days of negotiations.

Before the deal was agreed upon, Wilson was set to receive $17 million in 2019, the final season in his $87.6 million contract extension he signed back in 2015. Reports indicate that the Seahawks had till midnight Monday (Apr.15) to agree on a new contract and if they didn’t make a deal by the deadline, Wilson would not be entertaining anymore talk of contract negotiations this season.

With the anchor of their offense secured the Seahawks can now focus on getting back into Super Bowl form. Congrats on the new deal Russ, now its time to show and prove on the field.

