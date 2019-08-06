Cardi B Meets With Bernie Sanders In Presidential Campaign Video

Cardi B and Senator Bernie Sanders sat down to discuss current issues for his 2020 Presidential Campaign video.

The video took place in a Detroit nail salon, TEN Nail Bar, owned by two Black women. The two spoke on everything from climate change to student debt.

Cardi took to instagram to share how her time with Bernie went:

“Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country…Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Bernie explained why he believes its important to reach out to younger audiences:

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,. The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

