Yung Miami was involved in a shooting late Monday night as she left Circle House Studios.

Her G-Wagon was shot multiple times in her hometown of Miami. Yung Miami told the police the car that was shooting at her had their lights off as they followed her. Fortunately, her and her unborn child were unharmed.

The Miami Police have yet to find a suspect.

Let’s keep her in our prayers!

