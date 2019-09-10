Former No Limit soldier turned chef Mia X is now adding a new profession to her resume—college professor.

In an Instagram post, the Hip-Hop legend made the official announcement that she was joining the faculty of the esteemed Loyola University as a professor of Hip-Hop Studies.

”Who would have thought that I would indeed become a rapper make a career out of what I truly LOVE,” Mia X wrote. “AND 31 years after high school I am teaching Hip Hop. A genre of music that the world believed was a fad at a major university in my city!!!!! Thank you God and I promise to do my best ,“ she wrote on the caption of a photo of her university ID card.

In addition to being a professor, Mia X also released her long-awaited memoir Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me. The two-fold memoir is a heartfelt, real and oftentimes gritty ode to her Mamaw, that combines the stories with Mia’s own recipes and twists on New Orleans staples. In an interview with Very Local, Mia reveals how her grandmother still plays a huge role in her kitchen.

”Whenever I’m in the kitchen, I’m always thinking about my mama and grandmother,” Mia X said in the interview. “I’m always thinking about them, the ladies in my family who cooked. Who cooked through joy, who cooked through pain. So, when I’m going through something, I lean on them.”

Mia X also recalled a time in which her grandmother used food as a method of therapy that she calls “chicken therapy.”

“My baby daddy was cheating, I was crying,” she continued. “Chicken therapy came from, ‘Cut that bird, before you cut that bird.’ After chicken therapy you feel better. And Mamaw said one time they had so much chicken in the freezer, you could tell that everybody had went through something.”

Things My Grandma Told Me, Things My Grandma Showed Me is available now.

Mia X Named Professor Of Hip-Hop Studies At Loyola University was originally published on hiphopwired.com

