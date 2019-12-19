CLOSE
National
HomeNational

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump

The fight has just begun.

President Trump Delivers His First State of The Union Address To Joint Session of Congress

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. This makes Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

Read More: NBC News 

 

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump  was originally published on 92q.com

President Donald Trump

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close