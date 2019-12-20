QuickSilva One on One Sit Down With Lil Mo: Drugs, Abuse, and A Rocky Marriage

For those who remember, QuickSilva and Lil Mo have been connected for more than 2 decades. From touring with Jay-Z and Fabolous to Afternoon and morning radio, the duo is synonymous with each other. But a couple of years ago things changed after Lil Mo was and Radio One parted ways, thus ending the original Fam in The Morning Radio show on 93.9 WKYS.

Many do not know what was going on behind the scenes but Quick and Mo are back together again to set the story straight. The interview details some recent headlines about alleged abuse with her husband. Mo also talks about her own drug addiction and the road to recovery.

Did Quick and Lil Mo bury the hatchet? Was there ever one to bury? Watch the video for the inside scoop.

