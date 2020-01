Galdi breaks down how the Green Bay Packers, including ex-Redskins Preston Smith, highlighted the importance of pressure in their 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round. Plus, why the Redskins’ 2020 defense could be as good as the San Francisco 49ers’ defense was in their 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings..

Al Galdi: Can The Redskins 2020 Defense Be As Good As the 49ers Playoff Team’s Defense? was originally published on theteam980.com

