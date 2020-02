Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion set the internet on fire yesterday after the rapper, G-Eazy posted a video of the two laying together.

Check out the video below:

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion ??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zfCgcUc8lO — stell🦉 (@stelladesanta) February 3, 2020

After being questioned about the status of her and Easy’s relationship. Megan took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out 😂 but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Do you think Megan and G are secretly dating?

