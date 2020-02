Snoop Dogg took to Instagram over the weekend to clear the air about a video he posted earlier in the week saying he would harm Gayle King. In the video, Snoop states, ” King was out of line in the interview” and never had intentions of harming the reporter.

Check out what he had to say below:

Gayle King is in hot water after she asked ,WNBA star, Lisa Leslie if she believed Kobe Bryant’s past rape allegations would hurt his legacy.

